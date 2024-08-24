WWE Hall of Famer thinks Ronda Rousey "just didn't care about wrestling" (Exclusive)

Former WWE champion Ronda Rousey was considered to be one of the top names in the Stamford-based company at one point. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes she never really put her heart in the pro-wrestling business.

The Rowdy One recently confirmed that she was done as a full-time pro-wrestler, although she didn't rule out the possibility of making occasional appearances. Considering her star power and list of title wins in WWE, her return is sure to move the needle significantly if she chooses to do so.

However, Teddy Long thinks that Roused didn't care about the wrestling business that much. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I did speak to her one time I think. I saw, got a chance to talk to her, so she is really nice. But there was just always something about her to me that I think that she just didn't care about wrestling. You know really, can't really put her heart into it. You know what I mean, I think she came in, you know, maybe, you know what she knew who she was, and I think that's how she thought she was supposed to be accepted. But wrestling is totally different." [From 02:28 to 02:55]

Check out the entire episode below:

Bill Apter thinks Ronda Rousey may still return to WWE

Despite all that has transpired between the Stamford-based promotion and Ronda Rousey, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks she might still make a return somewhere down the line.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter noted that due to Ronda's star power, casual fans wouldn't care much about her comments. He said:

"She is still a billboard name, and a lot of fans don't, aren't the 'smark internet fans.' They just, they know her name... If she came back, which I, they say never say never, but I say never with her, a lot of the bitterness at this point with McMahon being gone and John Laurinaitis being out of the company as well, might be a different taste in her mouth."

For now, only time will tell what the future holds for Ronda Rousey and whether she will come back to WWE someday.

