Ronda Rousey can still return to WWE despite her comments, says veteran (Exclusive)

While ex-WWE champion Ronda Rousey has apparently ticked pro-wrestling off her career, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks she can still return to the squared circle. According to Apter, Ronda's rather harsh comments regarding her previous run in the Stamford-based promotion may not prove to be a hurdle.

The Rowdy One recently stated that she was done with full-time wrestling, although she was not opposed to coming back for an occasional appearance or two. Rousey also had some tough words for Vince McMahon, as well as names like John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard.

Despite her colorful language, Bill Apter thinks that the average fans do not really care about her comments as she is still a " billboard name". Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:

"She is still a billboard name, and a lot of fans don't, aren't the 'smark internet fans.' They just, they know her name... If she came back, which I, they say never say never, but I say never with her, a lot of the bitterness at this point with McMahon being gone and John Laurinaitis being out of the company as well, might be a different taste in her mouth." [From 01:31 to 01:58]

Check out the entire episode below:

WWE is open to bringing Ronda Rousey back

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Communications Chris Legentil's comments have made it clear that all might not be over between the Stamford-based company and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Legentil explained that if Rousey ever wanted like to the company would always be open to having a conversation. He said:

"We saw the news recently about she's going to be having her second child, and we're super excited for her. We love Ronda. She's been a great person to work with on a lot of levels. And, you know, if somebody wants to come back, it's always a conversation we're happy to have. I mean, life is very long, and, you know, things change both behind the scenes and in front of the camera over time. And we're definitely open to have [sic] conversations when it makes sense," Chris said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she will ever return to action in WWE.

