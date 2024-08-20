"They can all suck a d**k" - Megastar on Becky Lynch match that never happened in WWE; buries Bruce Prichard and others

Becky Lynch's WWE career has been nothing short of spectacular, marked by multiple World Championships. However, a highly anticipated dream match with Ronda Rousey never materialized.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently attributed this to Vince McMahon's decisions, while also taking a shot at other top management figures like Bruce Prichard.

At WrestleMania 35 (in 2019), Lynch controversially defeated both Rousey and Charlotte Flair to capture the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. The match had been unexpectedly changed at the last minute to a Winner Takes All bout.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Baddest Woman on the Planet discussed how WWE abandoned plans for a singles WrestleMania match against The Man when she rejoined the company in 2022. When asked about why the dream WrestleMania match with Becky Lynch never came to fruition, Ronda Rousey expressed frustration at Vince McMahon:

"Because Vince is an 80-year-old a**hole," she said. [H/T - CVV]

The former RAW Women's Champion also mentioned that there's no love lost from her end for the trio of McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and current Executive Director, Bruce Prichard:

"No, Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard, they can all suck a d**k," Rousey added. [H/T - CVV]

Check out the full interview below:

Ronda Rousey clears the air on major botch at WWE WrestleMania 35

As mentioned previously, Becky Lynch won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship via a controversial finish. During the same interaction with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar cleared the air on the situation.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that at WrestleMania 35, her shoulders were meant to touch the mat before the referee's final decision. Additionally, Ronda Rousey expressed her belief that WWE would focus on a one-on-one match against The Man to intensify their rivalry, but the idea never materialized:

"No, no, no. I didn't think my shoulders were flush. I was trying to flatten out. But I think that we could have used it and kept it going, but they never let us," Rousey said. [H/T - CVV]

The 37-year-old megastar has confirmed she's done with full-time wrestling but might return for appearances if needed. Rousey wants to spend more time with her family.

