WWE Hall of Famer thinks Vince McMahon ribbed him at Survivor Series

Arn Anderson has claimed that Vince McMahon might have ribbed him during his Survivor Series match in 1989.

Anderson was known as one of the top tag team stars of the 1980s, gaining popularity in Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW. However, after only a year with WWE (then WWF), he returned to WCW in 1989. Anderson then returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2001, where he remained until he left for AEW in 2019.

Arn Anderson revealed on the ARN podcast that he believed Vince was screwing with him at Survivor Series 1989 when he was on his way out of the company. He stated that he was allowed to go deep into the match, which also featured The Ultimate Warrior.

"I think that was a rib on the way out. They knew Warrior was going to be in there and he could've been potatoing [throwing real punches] the s**t out of you this whole time. You didn't know what you were going to get... I'm sure that was it. I didn't ever mind working for my money," noted Arn. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ultimate Warrior ended up eliminating the Hall of Famer and becoming the sole survivor that night.

Arn Anderson had alleged heat with Vince McMahon

During a previous episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson stated that it's impossible to argue with Vince McMahon since he always gets his way.

He also addressed rumors of alleged heat between the two.

“There were some rumors when I first was terminated with the company that the reason was there had been quite a few backstage arguments between Vince McMahon and I," said Anderson. "There probably would’ve only been one and I would’ve been out the door. That’s not a guy that you want to argue with. It’s a guy that sometimes you try to reason with. Sometimes you get through and sometimes you don’t.”

Arn Anderson eventually dismissed reports of heat between him and Vince McMahon. However, Arn said he was thrilled to leave Vince's company during the same podcast episode. We will have to wait and see if Arn Anderson returns to WWE now that Vince isn't in charge anymore.

