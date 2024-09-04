WWE Hall of Famer thought Brock Lesnar "killed himself" after WrestleMania moment

Brock Lesnar has enjoyed many big moments in WWE. A Hall of Famer recently talked about one of the ugliest moments of The Beast Incarnate’s wrestling career.

Kevin Nash is known as one of the biggest names the wrestling industry has ever seen. The 65-year-old veteran loves to share some interesting WWE stories with fans.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash spoke about how Brock Lesnar hated wrestling in the early days of his career. However, The Beast Incarnate became one of the most decorated stars of all time.

Kevin also discussed the infamous WrestleMania 19 botch involving Lesnar and Kurt Angle. A Shooting Star Press went terribly wrong, and Brock landed on his head during the sequence.

"I’ll never forget when we were in Seattle and Brock and Kurt Angle had that match. And Kurt was like half in the middle of the ring and then take him and move him another half to the corner and Brock’s in the far, far turnbuckle and he sets him and he realizes he’s way too far. And Brock just says, 'F**k it,'" Kevin Nash said. [H/T PW Mania]

Nash added that he thought that Lesnar had "killed himself" for a moment. The Beast Incarnate did not even sell the damage done.

"And Brock — yeah, I thought Brock killed himself. He didn’t even f***ing sell it," Kevin Nash said. [H/T PW Mania]

The Beast Incarnate pinned Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship in the main event of the night. However, many fans remember the match mainly for the massive botch.

What did WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash say about Brock Lesnar hating wrestling?

Brock Lesnar enjoyed a part-time schedule after he became a big name in WWE. He often appeared to build some rivalries and competed at premium live events after winning the Universal Championship over the past few years.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about how Brock Lesnar was not a fan of wrestling schedules during his early days. He revealed a conversation the two legends had early in the latter’s career:

"We’ve been on the road for about a week. We were catching workouts and everything else. We pulled up underneath the arena. He just looked over at me and goes, ‘Hey, Nash. How long have you been doing this?' I said, 'I don’t know, man, 20-something years.' He goes, 'I’ve been doing this sh*t for a couple months. I fu**ing hate it.'"

Thankfully, Lesnar got the schedule he wanted later in his career. It allowed him to compete in the company for long and give WWE fans some incredible matches and moments.

