WWE Hall of Famer told Stone Cold Steve Austin he got very angry and picked up a car

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 03, 2025 01:23 GMT
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

A WWE Hall of Famer once told Stone Cold Steve what he did when he got angry. This legend is known for his incredible strength.

Mark Henry was called the World's Strongest Man due to his incredible strength and feats in powerlifting. He still holds several powerlifting records. He has even showcased some of his feats of strength to fans during his time in WWE, where he would often throw his opponents around in the ring for entertainment. Given his sheer dominance, Henry enjoyed a successful run in the Stamford-based promotion where he is a former World Champion and a Hall of Famer.

During a previous interview with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, Mark Henry narrated an incident where he became angry when a car blocked their way on the road, so he got down, picked up the car, and moved it aside. He recently reshared that clip on social media.

"As I told @steveaustinBSR - when I get angry I just pick things up and move them - like cars! #wwe #markhenry #steveaustin," Henry wrote.
Check out his tweet here:

Mark Henry slammed WWE for its ticket prices

WWE has come under criticism for several things recently. One of the biggest things wrestling fans have disliked about the sports entertainment juggernaut is the exorbitant ticket prices, which the average person can barely afford.

During an interview with TMZ's Inside The Ring, Mark Henry also stated that the current ticket prices are too high, as most people can't afford to pay $250 for a ticket.

"They need to lower the damn prices. Like, I grew up going to wrestling with my grandmother, and my grandmother was poor, but she saved her money, and she would go to wrestling [show] when I was 9, 12, 13 years old it was like $8. The grandma taking her grandchild to wrestling is almost over, because my grandmother, if she was alive today, she could not afford to take me even into the nosebleeds. She couldn't afford to pay $250 for a ticket," he stated.

It will be interesting to see if World Wrestling Entertainment eventually lowers the ticket prices so that more people can attend the shows.

