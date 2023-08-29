WWE Hall of Famer has two-word message for Becky Lynch and current rival ahead of RAW

Becky Lynch is set to take on Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere tonight on WWE Raw. A WWE Hall of Famer sent a message ahead of the match, showing her excitement on social media.

Lynch has been embroiled in a feud with Trish Stratus for about five months now. It is set to culminate inside a steel cage on Saturday at Payback. But before The Man can get her hands on Stratus, she will need to face Stark, who has also been a thorn in her side.

The official X account of WWE shared a graphic of Lynch's match against Stark to hype up the fans. Torrie Wilson, a 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, has a two-word reply to the post.

"Can't wait!" Wilson wrote.

Torrie Wilson remains active on several social media platforms and continues to share videos about WWE. Wilson shared a spot on the Divas roster with Trish Stratus where they often teamed up in tag matches. As it appears, the WWE Hal of Famer still watches the product.

Becky Lynch on her rivalry with Trish Stratus

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch discussed her rivalry with Trish Stratus and how it has affected her over the past few months. Lynch explained that she looked up to Stratus, who even gave her advice on how to be a mother.

The Man added that she took it personally when the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned her daughter Roux and husband Seth Rollins during one of her promos. She has had enough of Stratus and will look to defeat at the end of the week.

"She can say that she's the GOAT," Lynch said. "Obviously, that's not true. She can call me whatever she wants. It doesn't affect me. But when you go out there and you talk about my daughter, you talk about my family, then you're talking about the only thing that really matters to me in this world." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match at Payback on September 2 inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

