The Rock is incredibly talented in the ring and on the mic, and this seemingly didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg back in the day.

The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) is dubbed by many fans as the greatest entertainer to grace the pro-wrestling business. His timing on the mic and impeccable delivery helped him carve out an acting career in Hollywood. Today, he's one of the most successful stars in the movie industry and is a globally recognized name.

On the latest edition of the Oh… You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed that he used to be jealous of The Great One. The WWE legend added that he made it a point to keep Johnson's "feet on the ground" by verbally abusing him.

"It felt very important to me to keep his feet on the ground. And I did so because I was jealous of him and I didn’t like him and boo on you. But look, he could cut a promo, he could wrestle, he looked great. He’s the total package on the reel. And I wasn’t that, and so I was very jealous of him. I’ve told him that and apologized since, but it still doesn’t take away the fact that I took it upon myself to keep his feet on the ground. And I did that with verbal abuse and potshots in the ring too." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Road Dogg seemingly regretted verbally abusing The Rock

Road Dogg further stated that it wasn't his place to give The Brahma Bull a hard time in the ring. He added that he would forever apologize to the former WWE Champion for treating him poorly.

Road Dogg wasn't the only DX member who had issues with Dwayne Johnson in real life. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once said that Triple H and Shawn Michaels used to bully Johnson. When a fan asked Chris Jericho to share his thoughts on Hart's claim, the AEW star said it was true.

"As far as I know, that's true, from what The Rock told me. That's the reason why The Rock and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid, in Hawaii."

It has been quite a while since The Great One wrestled his last match, which was a six-second squash against Erick Rowan. As per the latest rumors, the eight-time WWE Champion might return to WWE for a match with his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Road Dogg verbally abusing Dwayne Johnson back in the day?

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes