WWE Hall of Famer on why Vince McMahon should not return to the company

Vince McMahon's potential return to the world of professional wrestling has become the talk recently. Regardless of how divided the WWE Universe is on McMahon's return, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Kash thinks the former Boss should not return.

Recently, several superstars and legends weighed in on the possibility of Vince McMahon's return to the company. Speaking on Kliq This, Big Sexy thinks the stock price will continue to rise as long as McMahon doesn't return to the company for another run:

"I mean I know he has voting rights, but speaking personally from my life, I enjoyed the stock price going up…like, leave it the f*ck alone. When he quit, the stock analysts said it would probably top somewhere around 100, so they still got some growth, you know?" [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Maven talks about Vince McMahon's recent allegations

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversies as he was charged with multiple allegations along with John Laurinaitis. During the investigation, McMahon decided to step back from his role as CEO before eventually retiring.

Recently, there have been rumors of McMahon's return to WWE. Speaking on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE Superstar and Hardcore Champion Maven spoke about the recent allegations against McMahon:

"I don't give a s**t," Maven said. "Here's what I know, I wasn't in the room, I don't know what happened, I don't know what was consensual, I don't know what was wanted. What I do know is that there's always gonna be someone with their hand out, always." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see how the landscape will change once again if McMahon returns to the company.

