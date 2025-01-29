WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want to see The Rock; explains why

The Rock's future in WWE as a performer is uncertain, as he has commitments outside of the pro wrestling industry. Recently, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said he doesn't want to see The Final Boss on TV for a major reason.

Earlier this month, The Rock appeared on RAW's Netflix debut and addressed a few things. However, he was seemingly not in The Final Boss character when he interacted with the crowd. Instead, it was the Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who spoke about the company's success and praised his rivals like Cody Rhodes.

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) said The Rock might miss WrestleMania 41 if he didn't appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Dudley firmly mentioned that he didn't want to see Rocky out of character on television. He would prefer to see The Great One portray a heel gimmick, similar to Mr. McMahon, if he was not competing inside the ring.

"If The Rock is not at the Rumble, I would be willing to bet a dollar that we're not seeing The Rock for 'Mania [41] (...) After the last time we saw The Rock, I have no reason to want to see him anymore in that role. The only thing I want to see The Rock do is impose his will as a uber heel à la a Mr. McMahon character. Anything other than that, no thank you," Ray said. (From 23:19 to 24:12)

The Rock finally returned to WWE in 2024 as a member of the TKO board and changed the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion. The Final Boss enhanced multiple storylines heading into WrestleMania XL and played a crucial part when he competed alongside Roman Reigns at the event.

LA Knight was once a participant on The Rock's show called The Hero. In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, The Megastar said he hadn't gotten a chance to have an extensive backstage conversation with The Final Boss since his comeback.

"I mean we haven't spoken extensively or anything but I remember this one time he saw me backstage and he came by and said, 'Hey, what's up? I haven't seen you in a while,' blah blah blah, whatever. Just kind of cordial hellos and how you've been."

It'll be interesting to see what LA Knight does heading into WrestleMania 41.

