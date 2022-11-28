WWE Hall of Famer wants to make an in-ring return to face Baron Corbin

Titus O'Neil has not wrestled for WWE in over two years now. He now works for the company as a goodwill ambassador. However, he now wants to make an in-ring return to face Baron Corbin.

O'Neil wrestled in his last match on the November 20, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, a match he would go on to lose in just over a minute. The following year, he was the recipient of the Warrior Award in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The 45-year old has been the face of the company's charity and humanitarian efforts. His efforts led to a school in his native Tapa, Florida being named after him.

Titus recently appeared on Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw show, hosted by Hall of Famers Gerald Briscoe and John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL). During the show, the former Tag Team Champion revealed that he wanted to be part of an on-screen program with JBL and his on-screen protege, Baron Corbin.

"I truly like my position here in the WWE as a global ambassador, and continue to go out and set legacies with my fellow male and female superstars... I definitely would like to be opposite JBL in the ring, he and Corbin." he said [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

Baron Corbin believes being a wrestler from the independet circuit isn't an accomplishment in WWE

Baron Corbin recently aligned himself with JBL, with the two forming an effective wrestler-manager partnership on-screen. Corbin has taken on and defeated several smaller and more athletic wrestlers in the past few weeks of RAW as his TV persona is known to detest these certain kinds of wrestlers, some of them being Johnny Gargano, Cedric Alexander, and Akia Tozawa.

In his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the former Intercontinental Champion added to speculation, claiming that joining WWE from the independent scene isn't an accomplishment and should not be seen as an achievement.

"A lot of these guys, it's a bragging right. I've been wrestling for 15 years. Why is that a bragging right? Like I made a phone call and the WWE brought me in for a tryout and signed me within the week. That's how it works. I don't need to work for a hotdog or popcorn in your local gymnasium. That's not what I do. It's not a bragging right for me to go... That's not something you brag about. These guys come in and that's part of their story and giving hope to people who are sitting in the audience." (From 30:08 to 30:42)

Baron Corbin took on Drew McIntyre on last week's episode of RAW and lost the competitive match due to interference by Akira Tozawa. This adds weight to the idea of The Lone Wolf taking a liking to the modern, smaller/faster wrestler varierty.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes