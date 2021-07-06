WWE Hall of Famer wants top NXT Star to take on Edge in a first-time-ever match

Ever since his return to WWE, Edge has been quite vocal about facing a number of WWE stars that he didn't have the chance to wrestle during his first run. The list includes various NXT wrestlers who gained a lot of success and popularity while Edge was retired.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently pitched the idea that her husband Edge should take on NXT's Tommaso Ciampa. The latter has also expressed his wish to compete with the WWE Hall of Famer while speaking with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Responding to a Tweet by Rick Ucchino that quoted Ciampa's desire to square off against Edge, Beth Phoenix shared her excitement about this potential bout.

"I'll leave the light on! The world needs [Tommaso Ciampa] vs. [Edge]," wrote Phoenix.

Edge is currently set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank

Edge Vs.Roman Reigns

Following his win over Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stated that he had conquered every challenger in his way. He was on the cusp of making an announcement regarding his future when Edge returned.

The Ultimate Opportunist proceeded to attack Reigns, and he was later granted a title match against The Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank.

The match was made on the grounds that he never got a one-on-one match for the title despite winning the Royal Rumble. Instead, Daniel Bryan fought his way into the title picture and made it a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Their Money in the Bank encounter will be the second time that Edge and Roman Reigns will clash inside the squared circle. Who do you think will walk out as the WWE Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

