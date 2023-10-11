WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

The arrival of Jade Cargill has opened the door for a magnitude of dream matches, and out of all the possible clashes, Teddy Long wants to see the TBS Champion take on Nia Jax the most.

Nia Jax recently made her WWE return on the September 11th episode of RAW and instantly looked like a dominant force by attacking Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. While Jax may have her fair share of detractors, she is a former Women's Champion who has always been booked to be a destroyer that most other talents have difficulty taking down.

Jade Cargill, though, doesn't seem like your average talent. The former AEW star was on an undefeated streak in her former company, and going by how WWE has introduced her, she will be presented well on TV.

Cargill is expected to pick up wins over most women on the roster; however, a clash against Nia Jax might be unpredictable to call. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long admitted he was looking forward to seeing Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill in WWE:

"Well, I want to see her with Nia Jax," revealed Long. [From 07:06 to 07:10]

Which Jade Cargill match does Bill Apter want to see in WWE?

After Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill is the second star from AEW that WWE seems ready to get behind in a massive way. Cargill is yet to make her debut, but there are already a lot of expectations from the former TBS Champion.

Many believe that given her look and presence, the 31-year-old star can be a huge draw for WWE, and company officials also seem to believe that notion. The Wrestling Time Machine co-host Mac Davis noted that WWE could book a plethora of money matches featuring Jade, with one against Rhea Ripley being on top of the list.

Bill Apter agreed that Cargill challenging Ripley could be one of the biggest angles in the women's division to date:

"Yeah, I want to see her against Rhea Ripley. I think that's the money match," the legendary journalist stated. [From 07:01 to 07:05]

Which match do you wish to see Cargill in the most inside a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

