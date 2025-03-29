WWE Hall of Famer watched The Shield only for Roman Reigns, finally concedes Seth Rollins is a "future icon"

WWE has made some questionable decisions for WrestleMania, one of which includes a three-way main event featuring Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. While there might be some resistance from fans, Rikishi was a massive fan of the booking.

The storyline between the three former World Champions is rooted in their history. Punk initially introduced The Shield as his bodyguards at the 2012 Survivor Series. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) took the main roster by storm and quickly became popular acts.

During the latest episode of Rikishi's Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his honest feelings about Seth Rollins, admitting that The Visionary didn't grab much of his attention early on in The Shield. Rikishi was more concerned about Roman Reigns, and as time passed, he realized how gifted Rollins was inside and outside the WWE ring.

"Big Kish's feelings about Seth Rollins is this; I don't know the kid that well. I only know him from the beginning when he used to come through as part of The Shield and the only reason why I would watch The Shield, of course, you know why, a family member in Roman Reigns was involved in this trio. Through the years, I've watched Seth Rollins become a mega-superstar." [From 26:04 to 26:37]

Rikishi is proud to have seen Seth Rollins' rise into a well-developed top star for the WWE and called him a "future icon" of the wrestling industry:

"I watch this guy, Seth Rollins, perfect his craft in the squared circle. I've watched him just slowly, just through the years, progress into an icon, a future icon of this industry." [From 26:38 to 26:59]

Check out the video below:

Rikishi highlights WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' special trait

Since his breakout moment on RAW and SmackDown, Seth Rollins has shown everyone that he is a step above many stars, strictly in terms of in-ring technical wrestling.

The Visionary might have slowed down due to knee injuries but he remains one of WWE's most exciting talents to watch when in full swing. Rikishi noted that Seth Rollins had perfected his skills inside the squared circle and had the rare ability to have great matches with almost all kinds of opponents.

Seth's versatility has always come to the fore as he has had highly acclaimed matches with a variety of rivals:

"So, he is a great worker. He has got all his craft perfected to the tee. He knows how to maneuver in that ring, and he can pretty much dance with anybody in that squared circle that is booked with him." [From 27:01 to 27:23]

Seth Rollins will take on CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple-Threat Match, and the clash will be among the headliners at WrestleMania 41, as confirmed on this week's SmackDown.

