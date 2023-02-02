WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on The Rock’s chances of being at WrestleMania 39

Is there any hope left for The Rock to compete at WrestleMania 39?

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble concluded last weekend with no sign of The People's Champion. Many fans expected a surprise return of The Brahma Bull in some form or fashion to set up a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

But nothing happened, and Triple H downplayed the idea of Dwayne Johnson appearing at WrestleMania this year during the Royal Rumble media press conference after the show.

On the latest episode of To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about The Rock and the potential of the People's Champion possibly returning to WWE to work a match at WrestleMania 39.

"And what doesn't he have scheduled? He never stops," Ric Flair said. "My hat's off to him, man. He just stays, stays, stays, and stays and he's great at what he does. Plus he owns the XFL now, he's accomplished so much. As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn't need the money. And if he did it, I don't see him doing a favor and why would he? To go into Hollywood the next day as the biggest star in Hollywood or arguably one of the -- yeah, I think probably the biggest star in Hollywood. Why would he do the favor in WrestleMania in his hometown? He lives in LA now," said Flair.

The Rock to present an award at the 2023 Grammys

The Rock might not have appeared at The Royal Rumble last weekend, but he has been announced for this weekend's Grammy Awards.

Johnson took to social media to hype up the fact that he'll be presenting an award this weekend, tweeting out:

"An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music. What a stage. What a night. What a celebration of music and amazing performances! Join us THIS SUN! *breakin' out the tequila early *winking face emoji* *tequila shot emoji* @CBS @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYS," Dwayne Johnson tweeted.

What do you make of Ric Flair's comments? Do you think we have any chance of seeing Dwayne Johnson return to the ring at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

