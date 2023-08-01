WWE Hall of Famer will reportedly appear in SummerSlam 2023 video package

The latest report suggests that WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock is set to appear at SummerSlam 2023 only for the show's opening credits.

In 2022, the rapper made one of the most bizarre cameos in the company's history at the Biggest Party of the Summer on July 30th. Kid Rock sat in the audience at the ringside, and as the cameras panned onto him, he kissed the guest he had brought to the show.

Not only that, but the 52-year-old went off-script and flipped the birds off the camera, forcing WWE to cut the feed. For those unaware, Kid Rock's "Shakedown" was the official theme promo theme song for SummerSlam last year, which led to his appearance on the show.

Ahead of the show on August 5th, Saturday, WrestleVotes reported that the Hall of Famer will potentially feature during SummerSlam's cold open.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes This years SummerSlam cold open will feature everyone’s favorite rockstar, WWE Hall of Famer, Kid Rock.

Kid Rock's thoughts on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The 52-year-old musician was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame 2018.

Legends such as Goldberg, Ivory, The Dudley Boyz, Mark Henry, and Jeff Jarrett, among others, honored Kid Rock for his contributions to the Stamford-based company.

After being inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Famer class, the rapper spoke to Billboard about what it meant to him.

"Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend."

Only time will tell if Kid Rock will cameo in the cold open or full segment of SummerSlam 2023.

