WWE Hall of Famer will support recently drafted star over Gunther to become 2024 King of the Ring 

Although WrestleMania XL was over a month ago, Gunther still has the luster of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Suffice it to say that the shine will not go away even if he loses for a second time on the main roster after Sami Zayn. But the question is, who will benefit more from the honor of becoming the 2024 King of the Ring?

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T touched on the potential of Gunther and Ilja Dragunov's paths crossing in the semi-finals after both men advanced this week on Monday Night RAW.

Booker does not want to call the bout, but he iterated that if Ilja Dragunov manages to put away The Ring General, the Hall of Famer will be rooting for him to win the whole thing. Booker is a huge fan of the former NXT Champion and envisions a bright future for the 30-year-old:

"That’s a hell of a matchup for it. It could be something to jump-start Ilja’s run on the main roster as well. Course, this could put a different look on Gunther. Who’s it gonna help the most? I think that’s the question. Who would they help the most? I don’t know. I don’t book it or anything. I don’t even want to call it."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"But if Ilja wins, I’m definitely gonna be in his corner because I love everything about Ilja Dragunov. I love this kid’s style and the way he approaches this business, his passion, his zeal. He brings it every single time. They’re gonna be talking about Ilja Dragunov 20 years from now, talking about how great of a wrestler, how great a performer, how he made me feel when I watched him. That’s what people are gonna be talking about," Booker T said. [H/T: Fightful]

After losing to the recently drafted star in the qualifier, Ricochet teased a major character change. He was also wounded after a hard-hitting battle against the Russian-born wrestler.

Gunther and Ilja Dragunov shared a rich history prior to their WWE main roster runs

Ilja Dragunov is the man who defeated Gunther to end the latter's record-setting 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion at NXT TakeOver 36. The Mad Dragon picked up a submission victory over the Austrian star at the event.

Meanwhile, Gunther put the WWE locker room on notice following his submission win over former WWE Champion Sheamus this week on Monday Night RAW. He is convinced no one can stop him from becoming King of the Ring.

