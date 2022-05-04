WWE Hall of Famer has words of praise for Natalya and other NXT Superstars 

Natalya, Lash Legend, Cora Jade, and Nikkita Lyons received praise from Shawn Michaels following their tag team match at NXT Spring Breakin'.

The team of Jade and Lyons defeated The Queen of Harts and Legend. Both groups got the upper hand at different times during the fast-paced bout. In the end, Jade executed a senton bomb from the ropes on Lash and secured a pinfall victory.

Following the match, Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to praise the women involved. He particularly mentioned how Natalya is the standard in the women's locker room and called the entire fight an "awesome showcase."

"Great victory… @NatbyNature is one of the standard bearers of the @WWE Women’s division and @lashlegendwwe has a VERY bright future. Awesome showcase for all four! @CoraJadeWWE @nikkita_wwe #WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin."

Besides being part of the NXT Roster, the former women's champion is still performing on the main roster. She teams up with Shayna Baszler, and the duo is currently eyeing the women's tag team championships of Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Natalya takes credit for inspiring NXT's women's division

In her storied career, The Queen of Harts has become a two-time women's champion and has captured the women's tag team title with Tamina. Despite her busy main roster schedule, this isn't the first time she has stepped foot inside the developmental program.

She competed regularly in NXT from 2013 to 2014, facing the likes of Kaitlyn, Paige, and Sasha Banks. The BOAT even faced Charlotte for the vacant NXT Women's Title. Her participation during the brand's revamped edition signifies that the veteran has participated in all three eras.

She recently shared a Sportskeeda tweet, stating how she inspires everybody on the roster.

"And in every version of NXT, they were all #InspiredByNatalya,"

From time and time again, Natalya has proven that she can hang in the ring, whether with veterans or the upcoming talents. It'll be interesting to see how her storylines in NXT unfold after losing Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons this week.

