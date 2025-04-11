WWE Hall of Famer was working while secretly drunk, Teddy Long recalls: "Lot of people didn't know" (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently recalled an incident involving a WWE Hall of Famer. This veteran apparently worked a pay-per-view while intoxicated, something that most people were unaware of.
The man referred to is Gordon Solie, one of the most legendary ring announcers in pro wrestling history. He lent his voice and unique style to several promotions, including NWA and WCW. His contributions to the wrestling business led to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long talked about a time when Gordon Solie broke his ankle but still went on to work in a pay-per-view, albeit a little drunk.
"Well, we was in St. Petersburg and was doing a pay-per-view there. And Gordon, some kind of way, I don't know what he did, he slipped and he broke his ankle, broke his leg. But he'd been drinking a little bit too much, okay? So, a lot of people didn't know that when Gordon went on the broadcast for the pay-per-view to broadcast, he went on with a broke leg. His leg was broke, and he never went to the doctor or nothing. He was all but half-toasted, okay? On the broadcast." [4:55 onwards]
The WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about AEW star Jon Moxley
Teddy Long still follows wrestling closely and holds a deep admiration for the business. However, he was not pleased with the recent spiked bat spot involving Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland in AEW.
Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"I just thought of it as something that those guys just came up with that I thought was real dangerous. And I thought Jon Moxley, a great athlete, I mean great for him if he wanted to do it, but he didn't need this. And Edge didn't need this either, well Copeland, whatever they call him now. So, these two guys are phenomenal. They can work their as*es off. I worked with both of them. So this was something I think they didn't need, but if that's what they wanna do, more power to them." [2:33 onwards]
It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE stars in AEW.
