'I'm not going to watch it' - WWE Hall of Famer is worried about Ric Flair wrestling again (Exclusive)

WWE legend Gerald Brisco, who's been friends with Ric Flair for many years, does not believe that he should be wrestling at the age of 73.

The Nature Boy is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Not only is he a record 16-time world champion, but he's also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. He is a man who has nothing to prove, in the eyes of many wrestling fans, especially in light of some recent health struggles.

Flair will be competing in the ring one last time for Jim Crockett Promotions as part of their July 31, 2022 event.

Speaking on the subject with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brisco slammed Flair's decision to enter the ring at this stage of his wrestling career. He stated that The Nature Boy has gone through some "horrific health issues" and that he won't be watching the two-time Hall of Famer wrestle.

"He's [Ric Flair] gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years that if you're a friend, you don't want to see a friend do that. You just don't want to see it. I'm not going to watch it. I'm probably going to get heat again when this gets out. Cuz you're seen by millions and millions and millions of people across the world like The Rock. I'm not going to watch it." [1:16 - 1:38]

Please do check out Brisco's thoughts about Flair in the video below.

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has a million stories to share on his podcast

Not only was Mr. Brisco an extraordinary professional wrestler, but also served backstage in WWE at the highest level until very recently.

These days, he is a prolific podcaster. On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, he is joined by fellow Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, another man with several extraordinary tales to tell.

The two men have also got many special guests on to travel down memory lane with them.

Be sure to tune in regularly, and if you're a wrestling fan, you'll definitely be entertained.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the quotes above.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far