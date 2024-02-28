WWE Hall of Famer "wouldn't have a problem" with Seth Rollins costing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins seems to be getting too close to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40, and a WWE Hall of Famer thinks that he may have some ulterior motives. However, the veteran would not mind seeing The Visionary cost The American Nightmare another world championship match.

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match to become Roman Reigns’ opponent at WrestleMania once again. The American Nightmare will try his best to finish the story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

The Rock’s entry into the picture has cast more doubts on whether Cody will finish his story this year. However, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has assured him of his full support for this year’s WrestleMania.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that Seth Rollins could cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The veteran believes that it might be a good idea.

"I like the idea of Seth sc***ing Cody over because it extends Cody’s story. If they decided to have Seth Rollins sc**w over Cody, I wouldn’t have a problem with it because it would make sense. Once the story’s over, the story’s over. Now, we’re relying on Cody to carry the company for however long," Bully Ray said.

The following angle would spin into another rivalry between The American Nightmare and The Visionary, as they already had best-of-three matches in 2022. However, the story would be much more intense if Rollins cost Rhodes the title match at WrestleMania 40.

WWE could take Roman Reigns close to another record after an angle between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, according to Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins may cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Rock is already part of the storyline, and he could play a major role at The Show of Shows as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that the angle would allow Roman Reigns to get close to another major record held by Hulk Hogan. Cody would also get a chance to take his story forward and possibly end it in Madison Square Garden for maximum effect.

“Can we stretch the story and in turn get Roman closer to Hogan’s record? Can we get Hogan and Roman in the ring with talking segments at the anniversary of Hulkamania? Can we get the championship on Cody at a later date in a prestigious match at a prestigious arena? I still stand firm on my suggestion and opinion that Cody’s story needs to end where Dusty’s started. Madison Square Garden is the absolute best idea — the best place for this story to end," Bully Ray said.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see what the WWE creative team has in store for The Show of Shows this year. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes will undoubtedly put on a great show at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

