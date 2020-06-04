WWE Hall Of Famer analyzes Kairi Sane and Nia Jax botch

Kairi Sane and Nia Jax have been a topic of discussion for all the wrong reasons in the WWE. For two successive weeks on WWE RAW, the duo has been involved in an angle that has resulted in Sane's injury. This week on WWE RAW, Sane took a nasty bump at the hands of Jax, cutting her head against the steel steps.

Nia Jax has been berated by the online wrestling community about her botches thus far. She has been unfortunate to have been a part of so many botches that have taken place in the WWE of late.

Bubba Ray Dudley on the Nia Jax and Kairi Sane botch

On the Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley and Mark Henry delved into many trending topics in the world of WWE. One of them was the recent botch that occurred on RAW this past week between Kairi Sane and Nia Jax. Here's what Bubba Ray Dudely had to say,

"Nia grabbed Kairi by the back of the head. Just with sheer size, just with sheer force, momentum, Kairi’s head was down. If you have a woman the size and strength of Nia taking the size and strength of Kairi, and begin the movement of pushing somebody forward with their head already down, the body is going to follow the head. I don’t know if it was Kairi’s fault of having her head down already, or if Nia’s force pushed Kairi’s head down. The force of shooting Kairi into the stairs, I don’t think Kairi was able to take her own bump."

Bubba Ray Dudely is a WWE Hall Of Famer and a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He is well-reputed in the Pro-Wrestling community and has garnered immense praise while wrestling around the world. He is a veteran in the business, and he knows how thing are supposed to be done.

WWE's Kairi Sane's injury update

The last we heard from Kairi Sane about the injury was in a tweet. The tweet shows the wound on her head. Her head seems to be cut deep. There have been reports that suggest Sane has taken responsibility for the botch.

