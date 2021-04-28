"He got everything right away"- WWE Hall Of Famer on working with a young John Cena

John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. An icon in the business, Cena has spent his entire career with WWE and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer. However, he wasn't always the polished athlete he is today.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently conducted a Q&A on his YouTube channel. It was here that he commented on what it was like working with a young John Cena.

JBL spoke about being one of the first few superstars to work with Cena when he entered the business. The former 13-time WWE Champion was described as being one of the hardest workers in the business and capable of taking the next step. Layfield said:

"When I came along, John Cena was just coming up and he was not the John Cena you know now. You knew he had talent, now let me tell you the difference between an eight minute match and a 30 minute match. It is a world of difference. So, eight minutes is easy, it's formulated. You go out there you do a certain thing, you compete, you go home. With 30 minutes you can't do that. You have to take people on a roller-coaster. It's hard. Some people never make that trancision from that eight minutes to a 30 minutes, because they never understand the ability to work. The first time that John Cena may have did that may have been with Kurt Angle, but I was one of the first. He got everything right away."

Cena is definitely a wrestler who surprassed others in terms of his work ethic and physique. It's great to hear such high praise from JBL.

When will John Cena return to the squared-circle?

John Cena hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for some time now. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 36, where he faced The Fiend. Cena lost that match and hasn't made any appearances since.

It would be great to see him return, but it is looking very unlikely in the near future. The former WWE Champion is currently busy in Hollywood with a few big blockbuster movies coming out soon.

Advertisement

If Cena does make a return to the ring, it will certainly be interesting, especially since he has an opponent in Karrion Kross waiting for him.

I would be honored...



And VERY ready. https://t.co/Ar6Ikwhwmx — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 17, 2021

Would you like to see John Cena make a return? Who would you like him to face? Let us know in the comments section