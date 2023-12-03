WWE Hall Of Famer gets roasted for biased views on CM Punk's promo on RAW vs AEW

CM Punk returned to WWE RAW after nine years last week. Moments before the show came to a close, he cut a promo addressing a myriad of topics. A WWE Hall Of Famer's comparison of his promo from RAW against his promos at AEW has become a point of discussion for many wrestling fans.

Punk and AEW parted ways earlier this year after Tony Khan revealed that he had to let the star go after the All Out show. At Survivor Series last weekend, the Cult Of Personality made his return to WWE to the surprise of many people in the wrestling world.

On his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about CM Punk's promo on RAW. On the show, Booker T said that Punk's promo on RAW was heartfelt and was better than his promo when he debuted on AEW.

"I said [his return promo in AEW] wasn’t the best promo I ever saw, it could have had more substance to it, and a lot of people gave me backlash because I said that, because I didn’t say ‘it was the greatest promo in the world. It was a pipebomb!’ In this promo on Monday night, it was a heartfelt promo, that’s what I think. At points in time, CM Punk got caught in the moment a little bit, he almost got choked up a little bit."

The five-time Champion's analysis of the two promos has gotten shade from many fans. Many fans have come out and called him biased towards WWE.

Did Booker T deserve this?

Why was CM Punk's promo so short on RAW?

The main event of RAW saw the returning Randy Orton go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio. The Viper came up victorious in the end and celebrated along with the WWE Universe. Moments after the match, CM Punk made his way to the ring to address the WWE Universe after nine years.

Punk's promo lasted around five minutes but he spoke to the fans about a bunch of things. The WWE Universe expected him to get a lot more time but unfortunately, things didn't go that way. According to a report, Punk was supposed to get some more time but because of the main event going over time, his promo was cut short.

What were your thoughts on CM Punk's return promo? Sound off in the comments below.