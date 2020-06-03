WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle calls his release 'almost a blessing in disguise'

Matt Riddle and Kurt Angle

Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed how he turned down the offer to manage new SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle. Now, in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, he has gone into more detail and also explained why being released wasn't really such a bad thing for him. Here's what Kurt Angle said -

“WWE offered me a job to manage Matt Riddle. Unfortunately, I turned it down. I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else.”

Kurt Angle explains why being released by WWE was 'a blessing in disguise' for him

Because of this, the Olympic gold medalist and former WWE Champion was actually kind of relieved when he was released by the WWE. Angle went on to explain -

“It was almost a blessing in disguise that WWE released me. The business started picking up orders, and we’re at a point where I really need to be here.”

In the meantime, don't expect a return to the ring for Kurt Angle anytime soon - although he's not completely against the idea.

“I’m almost 100% I won’t wrestle again, but if I did, that’s the direction I would have went. I imagine WWE was going to go with me managing Riddle and then, eventually, probably a match between the two of us.”

“I’m working on my business, and I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my body, trying to get myself back to where I’m able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’d been so banged up—my neck, my back, and my neck—but I’m making improvements. If I get to the point where I feel I can do it, then I’ll probably do it. But right now, I have to focus on my body.”

While not taking the role of manager, Kurt Angle did introduce the SmackDown audience to Matt Riddle in a video package last Friday - following being the special guest referee during his match with Timothy Thatcher on NXT days earlier.

The Hall of Famer dubbed Matt Riddle as the 'next face' of SmackDown on FOX during the latter's introduction.

Currently, there's no word on when Matt Riddle will make his SmackDown debut but considering the circumstances, it'll probably sooner than later.

(H/T to our friends at WrestlingNews.com)