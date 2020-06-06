WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has an interesting question for Cody

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently became the first-ever TNT Champion at AEW Double Or Nothing by defeating Lance Archer. Cody soon announced an open challenge for the belt and went on to defeat Jungle Boy in his first title defense. Now, a certain former WWE Women's Champion seems to be interested in Cody's open challenge. WWE Hall of Famer Madusa asked Cody on Twitter if the challenge is still open.

It all began when Madusa responded to Nyla Rose and stated that she will make her wrestler of the year. MMA fighter Cris Cyborg reacted to the tweet with an interesting response, to which Madusa clapped back and said that she hasn't forgotten about her. Madusa then hinted that if Mike Tyson can come back, she can too. She finished off her tweet by asking Cody if the challenge is still open. Check out the tweets below:

Baby girl… Oh I haven’t forgotten about you.

We need to spar!!👊🔥

If @MikeTyson and the @AEWonTNT can think about a come back... we’ll I’m your girl!

And hey @CodyRhodes is that challenge still open? https://t.co/A5hB16Wegu — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) June 5, 2020

Cody has previously stated that he isn't a fan of intergender wrestling

Cody recently made it known that the TNT title open challenge is open to non-AEW wrestlers as well. It remains to be seen how he will react to the possibility of an intergender match with Madusa for his belt somewhere down the line. The chances for it happening are minuscule though, as Cody has previously stated that he isn't a fan of intergender matches.

Just the concept of a man touching a woman. I don't know. I'm very conservative. I don't know. I'm from the South, so like you can't put your hands on women. However, a lot of women in those matches, want those fights.

Madusa was a big name in Women's wrestling back in the 90s and is most notable for dumping the WWE Women's title in a trash can after taking it with her to WCW. She won the Women's title on three separate occasions and also won a WWE Women's title tournament back in 1993. Madusa was honored by WWE for her contributions in wrestling and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Last year, she made an appearance on WWE RAW and won the WWE 24/7 title by pinning Candice Michelle. She later sold the title to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase, after attempting to dump into the trash.