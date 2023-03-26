WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Several NXT Talents Will Make Big Splashes On The Main Roster

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly predicts that several stars from NXT will make big splashes on the company's main roster whenever they are called up.

Holly's input doesn't just come as a retired wrestler. The former two-time women's champion now works for WWE as a producer and coach and is always keeping an eye on the next crop of potential superstars. Meanwhile, NXT has one of its most talented rosters to date, with several who could join Raw or SmackDown without missing a beat.

This was the topic Holly discussed during a virtual signing with Captain's Corner. The once Mighty Superhero name-dropped Zoey Stark, Kiana James, and former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes as potential breakouts. She later added that the entire roster of the developmental brand is filled with talent:

"Carmelo (Hayes), I think (will make a big splash on the main roster) if you’re talking about the men. I think Carmelo’s doing a great job and as far as women, her name starts with a ‘K’ and she was like a dancer and she’s into gymnastics. She dresses like a businesswoman. Ah, I forgot. Kiana (James)? I forgot her name. But I really liked her and oh, Zoey (Stark) is one of the most amazing athletes I’ve ever seen so, I think they’ve got a ton of great talent there," said Holly. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Hayes went viral last year for his famous mid-air collision with Ricochet at the World's Collide event.

NXT is preparing for its Stand & Deliver premium live event

One of NXT's biggest shows of the year takes place in six days. The Shawn Michaels-led brand will be running its Stand & Deliver premium live event from the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. The show is set to feature some marquee championship showdowns.

Headlining Stand & Deliver will be Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship against Carmel Hayes, a match that features two of the brand's hottest acts over the last two years. Stand & Deliver will also see Johnny Gargano taking on rising Aussie star Grayson Waller, Dragon Lee making his debut, and several multi-man matchups.

The WWE Universe may be focused on WrestleMania 39, but Stand & Deliver has all the potential in the world to steal the weekend. Regardless, the future of WWE is in good hands.

