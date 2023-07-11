WWE Hall Of Famer proposes a finish that the company is usually not a fan of for Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam

There is no official word on the match, but rumor has it that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. In the midst of such a rumor, Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the finish that WWE should book for the match.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been involved in a love-hate relationship for over two years now. What started off as a feud for respect turned into a brotherly bond over the past year. But now, The Usos have had enough of the Tribal Chief's tyranny.

At the Money In The Bank PLE, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns, ending the former's 1294-day run as an unpinned Superstar. The Bloodline civil war translated into a brutal assault at SmackDown when Sikoa and Reigns beat down Jimmy Uso while Jey was forced to watch.

Now, with speculations running high about a possible match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns clashing at SummerSlam, Bully Ray shared his thoughts about the finish to the rumored match. In his statement from his podcast Busted Open Radio, the Hall Of Famer pointed out that the finish he proposed is one the company usually isnlt a fan of:

“If there was ever a time for a ‘Dusty finish’ in the WWE, it would be at SummerSlam. Imagine a ‘Dusty finish’ at SummerSlam in which we are meant … to know that Jey Uso just won the match. … Oh my God. And WWE is not big on the Dusty finish at all, but holy cow — if this wasn’t just the right place for it.” (H/T WrestlingInc.com)

What happened after WWE SmackDown went off the air when Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns to a match?

Last week's episode of SmackDown ended with Jey Uso attacking Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Before the cameras went off the air, Jey challenged Reigns to a match.

Thanks to a fan in attendance, a video clip of what happened after the cameras stopped rolling did the rounds on Twitter. In the video, the Tribal Chief is seen staring at Jey from the ramp and later making his way to the back.

Before he could head backstage, a fan booed him, and Reigns tried to intimidate the fan.

