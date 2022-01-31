WWE Hall of Famer wanted Corey Graves to make his in-ring return at Royal Rumble

As expected, the recently-concluded Royal Rumble had a few surprises. But unfortunately, fans didn't get to witness the rumored return of Corey Graves.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton revealed on Twitter that he was hoping to see the commentator make an in-ring return at the Rumble. However, like many fans, he was left disappointed after it didn't happen.

The Rock N' Roll Express member tweeted out the following regarding Corey Graves' comeback:

"I was really wanting @WWEGraves to return last night!" wrote Ricky Morton.

Graves teased his Royal Rumble entrance in the days leading up to WWE's latest premium live event.

While he didn't enter the Royal Rumble match, Graves later claimed that Brock Lesnar stole his spot in the contest. You can check out Graves' amusing tweet right here.

Corey Graves has reportedly been cleared to wrestle in WWE

Corey Graves has not wrestled in over eight years since he was forced to announce his retirement in 2014 due to recurring concussion problems.

Graves transitioned into a commentator's role and has thrived on WWE's broadcast team in recent years. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was on WWE's 'no-contact' list for a long time until he was recently cleared to compete again.

Fightful Select reported earlier this month that Graves had gotten the green signal to wrestle at some point in 2021.

Most fans had predicted Graves would make a long-awaited return at the Royal Rumble, but WWE clearly had different ideas. However, Corey could still get physical in the ring in the future as legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter explained how WWE could get the announcer back in the ring.

The wrestling veteran said the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"He's going to have an altercation probably with one of the wrestlers when he's broadcasting, and I don't know who it is, but that's gonna bring him back into the ring," said Bill Apter. [37:36-37:49]

Do you see Corey Graves wrestling again in 2022? How do you see him making his return? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande