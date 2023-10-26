WWE Halloween Divas Battle Royal was "borderline of offensive," Road Dogg says

Wrestling legend Road Dogg believes a Halloween Divas Battle Royal was not appropriate for WWE television in 2011.

On the October 31, 2011, episode of RAW, Eve Torres defeated 10 other women to become the number one contender for Beth Phoenix's Divas Championship. The participants dressed in Halloween costumes instead of their usual wrestling attire.

Road Dogg discussed the RAW episode on the latest edition of his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast. The Hall of Famer implied that the match concept was out of place in WWE's PG era:

"This was on the borderline of offensive, you know what I mean? They probably didn't have a dudes' one! And if they did, I apologize (…) It was a long time ago, that's for real. This was probably the last time we did this, you know what I mean? It's the last time I remember. I could be wrong about that."

At the time, WWE's female stars were marketed as Divas. They rarely featured in major storylines and often had their match time cut short. The Halloween Divas Battle Royal in 2011 only lasted two minutes and 45 seconds.

Road Dogg returned to WWE shortly before the Halloween RAW episode

In 2011, Triple H contacted Road Dogg to see if his former D-Generation X stablemate wanted to return in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Although WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was against the idea, he gave his son-in-law the go-ahead to rehire his long-time friend.

Road Dogg initially worked as a producer before serving as SmackDown's lead writer between 2016 and 2019. After a spell working backstage in NXT, the 54-year-old briefly left WWE in 2022 before returning as the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

On this week's podcast, Billy Gunn's former tag team partner also gave his opinion on the best commentator in wrestling today.

What do you think about Halloween Divas Battle Royals? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Oh You Didn't Know? and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.