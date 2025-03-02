WWE hands John Cena shocking new catchphrase following heartbreaking heel turn

John Cena's heel turn has become one of the most talked about moments in WWE history. It's a turn that the world has been waiting for and more than a decade overdue.

Ad

The former world champion has always been a fan favorite, granting wishes and selling out merchandise but that all changed last night and it seems that with that, his iconic catchphrase has also been changed by WWE.

Cena spent his career living by the words 'Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect' but now he will be known for this disrespect to Cody Rhodes for the rest of his in-ring tenure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE shared a new catchphrase for The GOAT following last night's action as Cena helped The Rock attack Cody Rhodes and unveiled himself as Plan B in The Final Boss' plans.

It's unclear what role Cena would have played in this story if Rhodes had accepted the offer, but it seems that The Rock was aware that Rhodes was never going to hand his soul over to him after their deeply personal feud last year heading into WrestleMania 40.

Ad

What does this mean for John Cena on WWE TV?

John Cena has been aware that WWE wants him to turn heel for many years and finally, he was able to pull the trigger at the most shocking time. It looked completely normal for him to be in the ring and he even celebrated when The Rock was turned down by Cody.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena, much like The Rock is a part-time star, so WWE will now have to find a way to keep the hype from Elimination Chamber onto their weekly shows without the two men and possibly without Rhodes since he is expected to be out of action for a few weeks following the attack.

All three men are expected to play a key role in WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.