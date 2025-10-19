WWE hands major accolade to The Wyatt Sicks ahead of RAW

The Wyatt Sicks is among the most dominant factions in WWE. The Stamford-based promotion recently handed a major accolade to the mysterious stable.

The Uncle Howdy-led group debuted on WWE television on the RAW following Clash at the Castle 2024. After the main event of the show, in which Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the Wyatts made the first of their eerie appearances, taking out several people at the Gorilla Position.

Although the faction debuted on the June 17, 2024, edition of the red brand, it was the return to the main roster for all the members barring Joe Gacy. WWE recently shared a video on YouTube titled "Top 10 Scariest Superstar Returns." Uncle Howdy and his mates top the list ahead of several legendary names.

You can check out the entire video below:

The late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt features thrice on the list at numbers 2, 5, and 6. WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Undertaker are the two other names in the top 5, coming in at the third and the fourth spots, respectively.

Alexa Bliss speaks about The Wyatt Sicks and Bray Wyatt

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss opened up to talk about Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Sicks.

The Five Feet of Fury noted that she loved the fact that WWE was continuing the late professional wrestler's story with the Uncle Howdy-led faction. She said that the Stamford-based promotion was keeping Bray Wyatt and his vision alive with the group, and The Eater of Worlds would be really happy with it.

"The fact that we're continuing his story with The Wyatt Sicks, and we have the horrors of The Wyatt Sicks House at the Universal. I think it's so cool, and I just love that we're keeping that. WWE as a whole is just keeping his vision alive and keeping him alive in that. I think that he would be super happy with everything that we're doing to keep it going," she said.

Despite several teases and speculations, Alexa Bliss did not join Uncle Howdy's faction following her return to WWE. It will be intriguing to see if that happens in the future.

Will Alexa Bliss be a part of The Wyatt Sicks one day? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

