"Everything that we're doing" - Alexa Bliss discusses The Wyatt Sicks, keeping Bray Wyatt "alive"

Alexa Bliss discussed The Wyatt Sicks and how WWE is keeping Bray Wyatt alive on television. Bliss famously worked with Bray during his time as The Fiend, with her character evolving into something dark.

Ever since Bliss returned from her two-year hiatus, she has been linked to The Wyatt Sicks. The group has five members, which means she could be the sixth and final member. It's also possible that Bray Wyatt and his spirit represent the sixth man.

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed Bray's impact on the WWE. Bliss is very happy that the company is keeping his memory and legacy alive through The Wyatt Sicks.

"The fact that we're continuing his story with The Wyatt Sicks, and we have the horrors of The Wyatt Sicks House at the Universal. I think it's so cool, and I just love that we're keeping that, WWE as a whole, is just keeping his vision alive and keeping him alive in that. I think that he would be super happy with everything that we're doing to keep it going," Bliss said.

The Wyatt Sicks are the current WWE Tag Team Champions and are seemingly set on a collision course against Solo Sikoa and his MFT.

Alexa Bliss previously teased joining The Wyatt Sicks

In an interview with Fox News Digital back in July, Alexa Bliss was asked about the chances of her joining The Wyatt Sicks. Bliss teased the possibility because of what Bray Wyatt told her during the time they were working together.

"Windham always said, 'Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it's gonna be something big.' So, whether that’s with The Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don't know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte. I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen," Bliss said.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are busy with being a tag team at the moment. They are expected to defend their championships against Sol Ruca and Zaria of NXT soon.

Please credit In The Kliq podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first part of the article.

