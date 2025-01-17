Shocking betrayal; Alexa Bliss return? - 5 ways The Wyatt Sicks could make an impact on WWE SmackDown

It was revealed during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW that The Wyatt Sicks had transferred to SmackDown. Karrion Kross announced the news while having a conversation with The Miz on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Kross is the leader of The Final Testament, and his faction has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Uncle Howdy's faction for months. However, it seems like their rivalry is over now that the mysterious group will be making their way to the blue brand.

Listed below are five ways The Wyatt Sicks could make an impact on SmackDown.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks could attack Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis was named the General Manager of SmackDown last year and has done an admirable job so far. The Wyatt Sicks had a cordial relationship with RAW GM Adam Pearce, and Bo Dallas was even spotted in the former NWA Champion's office last year.

The faction ultimately did not have a lot of success on RAW and may take a different approach to SmackDown. They could debut on the blue brand as heels, and their first target could be Nick Aldis.

#4. Nikki Cross could be kicked out of the group in a shocking betrayal

Nikki Cross is a member of The Wyatt Sicks but has not been in action in a televised match since the September 9, 2024, edition of RAW. The faction picked up a victory over American Made in a Street Fight last year.

Cross is a former RAW Women's Champion and may want to become a singles star once again. Uncle Howdy could kick her out of the group to send a message to the rest of his stablemates, and Cross may be given a fresh start as a singles star on SmackDown.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks may take over SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on the June 17, 2024, episode of WWE RAW and attacked everything in their sight. Chad Gable was shown with a wound on his head following the attack, and the veteran recently shared that some people thought he was dead.

The faction may decide to make an explosive debut on WWE SmackDown and completely take over the show. The group could attack SmackDown commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, allowing Uncle Howdy to call the action before security gets things under control.

#2. The faction may go after Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and is currently in a rivalry with Kevin Owens. The American Nightmare will be defending the title against Owens in a Ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 next month.

The Wyatt Sicks may select Rhodes as their first target on SmackDown. The faction could attempt to cost Rhodes the title ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#1. Alexa Bliss could return as a member of the group

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since losing to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron following Bliss' loss and suggested that she was no longer in control of her career.

Bliss was once aligned with Bray Wyatt but turned her back on him at WrestleMania 37. The veteran may decide to return as a member of Uncle Howdy's group to honor The Eater of Worlds after he tragically passed away in 2023.

