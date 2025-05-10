  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Alexa Bliss' return called "disgusting" by her fellow WWE Superstar in an outrageous rant

Alexa Bliss' return called "disgusting" by her fellow WWE Superstar in an outrageous rant

By Divesh Merani
Modified May 10, 2025 04:13 GMT
Alexa Bliss is back. (Image via WWE.com)
Alexa Bliss is back. (Image via WWE.com)

After 69 days away, Alexa Bliss is back in WWE! She returned on tonight's episode of SmackDown, the go-home show for Backlash.

Ad

While she won't be a part of the premium live event, Bliss has already impacted the blue brand. She was Zelina Vega's mystery partner in her tag team match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The five-time Women's Champion won after hitting the Sister Abigail DDT.

Green has since taken to her official X/Twitter handle to complain about Alexa Bliss returning. She called the moment "horrific" and "disgusting," while still claiming that she is still grieving after losing the Women's United States Championship to Vega:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Disgusting to do this to someone in a time of grief," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Chelsea further tweeted a rant about how Little Miss Bliss treated her. The Hot Mess is keeping up her presidential gimmick from when she was the Women's US Champion.

"Horrific. Disgusting. Nightmarish behavior!!!!! How could someone treat their country like this!? Let alone their leader!? (Me, duh) 🇺🇸🫡," Green wrote.

That wasn't all Alexa Bliss did on SmackDown, though. She confronted Charlotte Flair backstage after her walkout and said they should chat. It will be interesting to see what happens next between the two of them.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications