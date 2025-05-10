Alexa Bliss' return called "disgusting" by her fellow WWE Superstar in an outrageous rant

After 69 days away, Alexa Bliss is back in WWE! She returned on tonight's episode of SmackDown, the go-home show for Backlash.

While she won't be a part of the premium live event, Bliss has already impacted the blue brand. She was Zelina Vega's mystery partner in her tag team match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The five-time Women's Champion won after hitting the Sister Abigail DDT.

Green has since taken to her official X/Twitter handle to complain about Alexa Bliss returning. She called the moment "horrific" and "disgusting," while still claiming that she is still grieving after losing the Women's United States Championship to Vega:

"Disgusting to do this to someone in a time of grief," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Chelsea further tweeted a rant about how Little Miss Bliss treated her. The Hot Mess is keeping up her presidential gimmick from when she was the Women's US Champion.

"Horrific. Disgusting. Nightmarish behavior!!!!! How could someone treat their country like this!? Let alone their leader!? (Me, duh) 🇺🇸🫡," Green wrote.

That wasn't all Alexa Bliss did on SmackDown, though. She confronted Charlotte Flair backstage after her walkout and said they should chat. It will be interesting to see what happens next between the two of them.

