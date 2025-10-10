Bron Breakker has been removed by WWE, as per a Hall of Famer. It has now been called out.

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter was recently on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, where he spoke about the absence of Breakker. The star has not been present on the show this week. He spoke about how the star had lost the match last week and got poinned, and now, they had not even mentioned him. He added that it was very unusual for someone who is expected to be a future Mr. WrestleMania.

“But did you notice the absence of Bron Breakker? And they didn’t even mention him on the show this time. He took the pin last week, which is very unusual for someone who is predicted to be Mr WrestleMania in the coming years. But they didn’t even mention Bron Breakker tonight on RAW. Maybe because… I don’t think he’s slated to be in Australia.”

Apter went on to say that Breakker was really really good, but still had to do something more before he can become a real main eventer in WWE.

“More realistic to me… Bron Breakker I think, he’s really really good, but he’s still got a little ways to go before he’s a little bit of a main eventer.”

Bron Breakker took the pin on WWE RAW

When Roman Reigns returned to WWE last week on RAW, he immediately went after the Vision. He went after Bronson Reed, and then Breakker was left alone in the ring.

Jimmy Uso hit him with a superkick and then Breakker hit him with the spear. This was followed by The Usos hitting double splashes and getting the win.

Now, Breakker did not appear on RAW. This comes ahead of Crown Jewel, where Reed is set to take on Roman Reigns. Being removed from the show, as per Bill Apter, it remains to be seen what's next for Breakker and whether he will be present at Crown Jewel or the upcoming episode of RAW.

