WWE Has Removed Bron Breakker Before Crown Jewel, Says Hall of Famer

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:14 GMT
The star is gone (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is gone (Credit: WWE.com)

Bron Breakker has been removed by WWE, as per a Hall of Famer. It has now been called out.

Ad

International Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter was recently on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, where he spoke about the absence of Breakker. The star has not been present on the show this week. He spoke about how the star had lost the match last week and got poinned, and now, they had not even mentioned him. He added that it was very unusual for someone who is expected to be a future Mr. WrestleMania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“But did you notice the absence of Bron Breakker? And they didn’t even mention him on the show this time. He took the pin last week, which is very unusual for someone who is predicted to be Mr WrestleMania in the coming years. But they didn’t even mention Bron Breakker tonight on RAW. Maybe because… I don’t think he’s slated to be in Australia.”
Ad

Apter went on to say that Breakker was really really good, but still had to do something more before he can become a real main eventer in WWE.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

“More realistic to me… Bron Breakker I think, he’s really really good, but he’s still got a little ways to go before he’s a little bit of a main eventer.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Bron Breakker took the pin on WWE RAW

When Roman Reigns returned to WWE last week on RAW, he immediately went after the Vision. He went after Bronson Reed, and then Breakker was left alone in the ring.

Jimmy Uso hit him with a superkick and then Breakker hit him with the spear. This was followed by The Usos hitting double splashes and getting the win.

Now, Breakker did not appear on RAW. This comes ahead of Crown Jewel, where Reed is set to take on Roman Reigns. Being removed from the show, as per Bill Apter, it remains to be seen what's next for Breakker and whether he will be present at Crown Jewel or the upcoming episode of RAW.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications