Bruce Prichard is currently, possibly, the most powerful man in WWE with the exception of Vince McMahon, when it comes to the product that WWE puts out on a weekly basis. As the joint head of creative for both WWE RAW and SmackDown, Bruce Prichard has a lot of responsibilities and power in WWE, but there are still some things that he has no control over, at least for the moment.

On his Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson, Bruce Prichard revealed that there were title belt designs in WWE that he could not stand, while he also praised the controversial 24/7 Championship title design.

Bruce Prichard reveals he hates WWE Tag Team titles; praises 24/7 Championship

As the current Executive Director of WWE, Bruce Prichard's opinion on all things WWE matter far more than it used to. One of the things that have been the topic of discussion and criticism in WWE over the past few years is the designs of the title belts.

It seems that even Bruce Prichard has an opinion when it comes to the designs of the Championships. During his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard talked about the fact that he hated the current look of the WWE Tag Team Championships.

“I’d probably have to say the tag team championship belts that are now in the WWE. Hate the design. Really hated the copper/penny look.” - h/t WrestleTalk

The WWE Tag Team Championships were first introduced around 2010 and have not really been the most popular design since then. They have been updated to red and blue design according to their brands of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, but the actual central design has remained the same.

Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors that a title design change is coming soon. One already came with the newly designed United States Championship introduced by MVP. The other one has not been announced, but going by this it could be the change to the WWE Tag Team Championship titles.

Meanwhile, Bruce Prichard did take the time to praise the design of the 24/7 Championship. This is controversial, to say the least, with an enormous amount of hate aimed at the belt from the fans. Given that the title was introduced as a result of the USA Network executives, it could be that Prichard said this to placate them, but it is not clear for the moment.