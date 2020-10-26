The story of the match dated back to SmackDown earlier this year in the COVID-era, when Jeff Hardy was feuding with Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior Sheamus had framed Jeff Hardy for a DUI hit-and-run, with Elias being the victim. While Jeff Hardy was cleared in the storyline, Elias was out with an injury and returned to get revenge on the former World Champion.

Elias came out and sang a song, making fun of Jeff Hardy's demons before getting interrupted.

Elias got the better of Jeff Hardy at first but the WWE legend had fought back. There was a bit of a back-and-forth but once Elias took out his guitar, Jeff Hardy snatched it from his hand and smashed it on his back, getting himself disqualified.

Result: Elias def. Jeff Hardy by DQ

A continuation of the feud for Jeff Hardy and Elias

While we're not too sure what the objective of the DQ finish was, the assumption seems to be that they're planning to continue the Jeff Hardy vs Elias feud. Instead of spilling over to Survivor Series, it will likely become a television feud on RAW.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a rematch booked in short order for RAW. While they still could have continued the rivalry even with a clear-cut winner, a DQ would protect both men.

In certain cases, they don't necessarily need to be protected. However, this was Elias' biggest match in a while. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry plays out on RAW.

Elias has had start-stop pushes and has drifted back-and-forth between being a babyface and a heel. He's a heel now in his feud against Jef Hardy but it wouldn't be surprising to see how turn at a later point.

Either way, it's a good feud to keep both men occupied until Survivor Series 2020.