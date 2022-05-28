WWE Hell in a Cell to witness a full house at the Allstate arena

WWE recently revealed that all the tickets for their upcoming premium live event Hell in a Cell have sold out.

This year's event is the 14th annual Hell in a Cell event produced by Vince McMahon's company. The event is scheduled to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on June 4th. There have been some interesting matches announced for the mega event.

Cody Rhodes, who made an emphatic return to the company at WrestleMania 38, will face Seth Rollins inside a cell. This is the third time the American Nightmare will face The Visionary since walking down the ramp at the Show of Shows.

The RAW Women's Championship will be on the line in a triple threat encounter between Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Other major matches include Bobby Lashley taking on Omos and MVP in a handicap match, and Kevin Owens locking horns with Ezekiel.

With so many big matches on the card, it's not surprising for the viewers to enjoy a full house. The promotion took to Twitter to share the news. You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns will not be a part of WWE Hell in a Cell

The Tribal Chief, who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, will not be seen in action at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

It was earlier reported that the Head of the Table has been removed from all advertisements for any of the company's events in July or August. Roman Reigns is rumored to have signed a new deal with the promotion in which he will work fewer dates than before. Reigns is expected to be back in action at the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2nd.

Edited by Ken Norris