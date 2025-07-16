WWE highlights hilarious botch from RAW; former champion responds

WWE recently highlighted a hilarious botch from Monday Night RAW on social media. The star involved was also quick to share her response.

In the first match of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Kairi Sane and Asuka wrestled the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The Judgment Day members emerged victorious on the back of a distraction from Dominik Mysterio.

WWE recently shared a video of The Kabuki Warriors' entrance for the RAW clash. The wrestling promotion highlighted how Kairi Sane hilariously got her umbrella opened upside down. However, the Japanese star kept her cool and fixed it moments later.

"@official_kairi remains unbothered ☂️😊," read the caption.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of Kairi Sane. The former NXT Women's Champion saw the funny side of it and responded with a series of emojis.

"😂😂😂😎👍☂️🏴‍☠️," commented Sane.

Here is a screenshot of Kairi Sane's comment:

Kairi Sane reacts to her funny botch (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Instagram)

Wrestling veteran shares hilarious reaction to The Kabuki Warriors' reunion on WWE RAW

Kairi Sane and Asuka were both sidelined for several months due to injuries, but recently made their returns. After competing in a bunch of singles matches, the two stars finally reunited on the July 7 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow came out to help Sane fend off a post-match attack from The Judgment Day.

Speaking on an earlier edition of Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo made sarcastic remarks about the reunion. The 64-year-old hilariously compared The Kabuki Warriors to several iconic pop culture duos.

"When I saw this Asuka-Kairi Sane reunion, I said to myself, 'I swear to God, they could dig up John Lennon and George Harrison right now.' Ringo Starr is 85 years old today. Paul McCartney is in his mid-80s. You could have two guys raised from the dead, two guys 85 and over, put them together, [and] put guitars in their hands; that pales in comparison. This reunion right here, bro, Batman and Robin, Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, [and] Cheech and Chong. No. Asuka and Kairi Sane, bro," he said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The Kabuki Warriors were one of the three teams that challenged Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution. It will be interesting to see if the duo gets one more go at the Judgment Day members after their controversial loss against the champions earlier this week on RAW.

