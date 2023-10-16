WWE hinted at introducing new championships during recent show

A lot of changes were made to the status quo on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and the company may not be done shaking things up. In fact, they appeared to hint at a bigger change that was coming on the show soon, with new titles possibly being introduced.

WWE SmackDown was a big show, with Triple H showing up to promote Adam Pearce to RAW General Manager and promoting Nick Aldis to the SmackDown General Manager as well. With all the changes taking place, even Jade Cargill was introduced to Charlotte Flair in a moment where it was clear that the two would have a lot to do with each other in the future.

However, there were some other hints during SmackDown as well, as to one big change. Chelsea Green approached Aldis to ask him to make his first big decision. She said that there was a lot of talk about the WWE Women's Tag Team titles being cursed, given the history of the title holders being injured or having to give the championships up.

She then asked that he introduce new title designs for the women's tag titles with Italian leather. While Aldis didn't say yes or no, this is something that the company might pursue later as well. The Italian leather might not be a factor, but this was perhaps a hint at a new title design.

It remains to be seen what happens next and if Triple H unveils new titles.