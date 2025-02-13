WWE HoF The Undertaker defends his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker hasn't shied away from talking about Vince McMahon. Recently, The Deadman defended his relationship with his former boss, as the two were recently seen at Super Bowl LIX.

Vince McMahon's name has been surrounded by controversy in recent years, and McMahon eventually left WWE to clear his name. Meanwhile, some veterans and legends have spoken highly of the former Chairman and his contributions, including The Undertaker.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker addressed his Super Bowl LIX appearance and Vince McMahon's presence at the event. The Deadman defended the relationship he had with Mr. McMahon, who had been a father figure, brother, and mentor throughout his career.

"People are like, 'Oh you guys were so close, you know what happened,' I'm like 'I don't know what hasn't been done, we don't talk about those things.' But he is a friend of mine. First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor," The Undertaker said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

However, the veteran said he did not know enough about the legal issues regarding McMahon's ongoing cases. He stated that only the almighty had the authority to pass judgment on the former Chairman's actions and that everyone ultimately got what they deserved.

"I don't know everything that's happened, what's gone on, and I'm not the judge on this case... There's only one judge, that's the man upstairs. He's gonna give us all whatever we deserve in the end, and that's what it is. I think people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones ... I don't have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn't change the fact that I love somebody, and I'm friends with somebody," The Undertaker said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

You can check out The Undertaker's comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer confirms he will not wrestle again

In 2020, The Undertaker had his last match in WWE under Vince McMahon's leadership. Unfortunately, it took place with no one in the crowd due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he did not want to get back into wrestling again. However, he wanted to continue making appearances and keep up his image of being a force inside the squared circle.

"I'm just doing the gas. That's it. The hell with it. I don't want to wrestle, I just want to look like I can. That's it, smoke and mirrors," The Undertaker said.

Last year, The Deadman appeared at WWE WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes. This year, he could be in attendance as Triple H enters the Hall of Fame.

