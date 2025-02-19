WWE HoFer speaks highly of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 19, 2025 16:46 GMT
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood and WrestleMania XL! [Image credits: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood and WrestleMania XL respectively! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes elevated WWE to new heights when the two feuded for years in the promotion. Recently, The Undertaker spoke highly of the two megastars and stated they're a prime example of what storytelling should be.

Ad

In 2022, Cody Rhodes made it his mission to win the WWE Championship, and it eventually happened at WrestleMania XL when he dethroned Roman Reigns in Philadelphia. The story went on for two years, and the aftermath also transpired in the coming months when they teamed up against a common enemy.

In an interview on WrestleRant, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker explained how fans gravitate towards a good story and the importance of a wrestler playing a character. During this, he spoke highly of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' recent work in the promotion, which elevated the product's quality.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I get that everything has to be exciting, but I think when people get invested like they did in Cody Rhodes' story with Roman Reigns. They weren't doing a whole lot of crazy stuff. I mean, Roman [Reigns] doesn't have a bunch of crazy stuff in his repertoire. He does a few things, and he does them well, but you believed that he believed that he was The Tribal Chief. I don't think that there's anybody that can deny that, and if he believes it, everybody else is going to believe it," The Undertaker said. [From 10:35 - 11:02]
Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns won't compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

After WWE Bad Blood 2024, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns went their separate ways on Friday Night SmackDown. The American Nightmare became the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion when he defeated Gunther and later continued his feud with Kevin Owens for the title.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns reunited the OG Bloodline to take on Solo Sikoa's faction. In the coming months, he reclaimed the Ula Fala from Sikoa and entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, it ended horribly for the Original Tribal Chief as he was stomped on the floor by Seth Rollins.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

In the coming month, Cody Rhodes wouldn't compete inside the Men's Elimination Chamber as he would be heading to WrestleMania 41 as the champion. Instead, the winner of the gimmick match would face him at the event in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns wouldn't compete at the event as he was written off by Seth Rollins.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleRant and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी