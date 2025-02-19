WWE HoFer The Undertaker clears the air on when he retired from wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker gave more than three decades of his life to the industry. Recently, The Phenom cleared the air on when he actually retired from in-ring competition, contrary to the popular belief amongst the fans.

In 2017, The Undertaker left his iconic hat in the ring when he lost to Roman Reigns and walked into the shadows. Many assumed The Deadman retired from in-ring competition. However, he returned to the event the next year and defeated John Cena. The run didn't end there as he had a few matches under his belt in the coming years.

In an interview on WrestleRant, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker cleared the air on his actual retirement when the host stated he stepped out of it before. The Deadman explained that he was done with wrestling when he left his hat in the ring but was talked out of it. Moreover, he stated he retired after WrestleMania 36 and remained true to his words:

"Let me stop you. I didn't ever really say that I was retired. That was a perception. When I put the boots and the gloves and everything on, I was done, and obviously I got talked out of that for that one match... since I said I was done and retired, I've not gone back," The Undertaker explained. (From 06:00 to 06:26)

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker won't compete again

It's difficult for someone to leave wrestling when their entire life for the better part of four decades has been dedicated to the craft. One such example is The Undertaker, who has retired from in-ring competition, but actively tries to contribute to the industry.

In the same interview, The Phenom explained why he won't compete again inside the square circle. The WWE Hall of Fame believes he's accomplished everything possible and wouldn't want to harm his legacy by competing inside the ring past his prime.

"I knew it all from the moment that I realized I was done like you can't because anything that I do moving forward damages the legacy of all of the work that I've put in, and you'll go online and people want one more match, and I've probably had two or three 'one more matches,' which I shouldn't have had," The Undertaker said.

The Phenom is one of the coaches for WWE's upcoming show.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WrestleRant and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

