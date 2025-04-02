WWE HoFer wanted the opportunity to kiss Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been affiliated with WWE in various ways throughout her life, but she hasn't appeared on the weekly product in a while. Today, Ric Flair reflected on one of their segments from the past and joked he wanted the opportunity to kiss The Billion Dollar Princess.

In 2016, Stephanie and Shane McMahon appeared on Monday Night RAW for a contract signing segment between Natalya and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. However, it all ended in heated fashion when Ric Flair tried to take on the security.

Luckily, McMahon defused the situation when she slapped The Nature Boy. Today, Ric Flair reacted to a clip from the segment and sent a message to Stephanie McMahon. The multi-time World Champion joked that he would've loved the opportunity to kiss Stephanie first before getting slapped the taste out of his mouth on WWE RAW.

"It’s Definitely Not The First Time I’ve Been Slapped. I Wish I Had The Opportunity To Kiss You First @StephMcMahon ! WOOOOO!," Flair wrote.

Stephanie McMahon will most likely appear at WWE Hall of Fame 2025

Last year, Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at the Hall of Fame ceremony ahead of WrestleMania 40. The Billion Dollar Princess was name-dropped by Paul Heyman, who opened the show with his induction.

McMahon then began to make appearances backstage during big events but hasn't returned to television in any capacity. Earlier this year, Stephanie's Places was announced and debuted on ESPN.

Major names have appeared on the show and interacted with The Billion Dollar Princess as they take a deep dive into the careers and struggles of being a WWE Superstar.

Elsewhere, Triple H was announced to enter the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend, and this will most likely mark another Stephanie McMahon appearance when her husband enters the illustrious list.

She was also at the town hall meeting where The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Nick Khan were present as they announced The Game's upcoming induction in Las Vegas.

