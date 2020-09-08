WWE hold meeting to clarify rules on third parties due to talent refusing to comply (Exclusive)

Before tonight’s Monday Night RAW began, WWE held a meeting with the talent to further establish a recent edict that issued a cease and desist within 30 days on WWE talent use of third parties such as Twitch and Cameo. WWE issued the following statement on the topic as well.

Several people in attendance at the meeting informed me that the information they were given was intended to clarify a lot of confusion that has been evident in all WWE locker rooms since the original letter came out. For WWE’s side, the decision to hold the meeting was driven by several members of the locker room refusing to comply with the edict.

While I have been unable to confirm whether talent was told that WWE does own their real names, the information I have been given states that talent has been instructed to come to company management in the first instance to clarify what trademarks and intellectual properties are already owned by the company.

The talent was instructed that YouTube and Twitch channels would be permitted as long as no copyrighted intellectual properties appear on these channels. WWE is apparently monitoring the use of channels by the Superstars.

Sportskeeda exclusively reported several days ago that the WWE was considering launching services similar to Twitch and Cameo soon. This was confirmed in a WWE statement released shortly afterwards. There is a belief backstage that Cameo accounts will devalue potential virtual meet and greet earnings in the long run.

The #WWE held a meeting before #WWERaw in which they stated the rules going forwards for third party sites.



— Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 7, 2020

Several discussions are actively ongoing as to the rights of individual performers and how they might use them in the future. In the downtime, talent have seen since the pandemic era began several superstars have launched their independent ventures using third-party services to increase their income and fill their downtime. WWE apparently believed that a meeting of this nature was necessary to clarify any confusion and rhetoric as well as smooth some feathers with talent that have not taken the news well.

In discussions with affected individuals, I have been told that the general intention is non-compliance. WWE at that point would then be forced to sanction talent as previously announced. In expectation of an impasse, this meeting was held “to clarify any incorrect interpretations.”