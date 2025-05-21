WWE holding off on a blockbuster Randy Orton program (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is one of the most popular faces in WWE currently. The Viper has been with the company for over 20 years and has become a fan favorite. Given his status as a third-generation superstar, he has mentored quite a few names in the company.

One such name is the former WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes. The two were together during Cody's first run with the company as part of Legacy. The former Undisputed champion has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania.

Fans have been clamoring for Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes to go face-to-face since the American Nightmare returned. Addressing the issue on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on this potential clash, stating that it may not take place soon. He also provided an update regarding which brand we might see Cody show up on now that he's lost the title.

"As far as I know, he's on SmackDown for the time being. Once the draft happens, they can shake it up. As far as the Randy and Cody program, I hope they wait till Cody's a champion again, I think that deserves the title, there's more story to tell like that, so could be a while," he said. [From 24:19 onwards]

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton is one feud that everyone is excited to see. The story is right there for the taking, but it probably is wise for WWE to wait till one of them has the top prize around their waist.

