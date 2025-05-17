4 Reasons why Cody Rhodes no-showed WWE SmackDown despite being advertised

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight on the USA Network. The three-hour edition of the blue brand featured multiple major matches and important segments, including a world title match main event.

Beyond the bout between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, Jeff Cobb made his in-ring debut under his new ring name and Giulia was officially revealed as a member of the SmackDown roster. A lot went down as the company looked ahead to Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank.

However, there was one name noticeably absent. Cody Rhodes, who was advertised to be at tonight's show, at least for the live crowd and possibly on SmackDown too, did not appear.

There was no explanation offered for The American Nightmare's absence, unfortunately, which will likely be disappointing to some fans in attendance. There are a handful of possible explanations for Cody's no-show, however, and this article will take a look at several of them.

Below are four reasons why Cody Rhodes no-showed WWE SmackDown despite being advertised.

#4. He could have more time off from WWE

Cody Rhodes re-joined WWE in 2022 after spending years away where he busted his backside off in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, and beyond. Since 2022, outside of when he was injured, Cody never slowed down. If anything, he became even busier.

Not only did Cody routinely wrestle and did so at a fast pace, and in a physical style, but he always does media. The American Nightmare would travel all over to represent WWE. That kind of schedule can be grueling and taxing on the body and mind.

Following his WrestleMania loss, Cody has received a well-deserved break from his pro wrestling responsibilities. While fans hoped that he'd be back for SmackDown as advertised, he might simply have a longer break ahead than anybody anticipated.

#3. Cody Rhodes could be selling his loss at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 40 was the biggest night in Cody Rhodes' career. He battled Roman Reigns in a singles match of the biggest show of the year for the second year in a row and ultimately won the world title. It was a magical experience.

One year later, however, Rhodes had a much tougher night. The American Nightmare battled John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and lost the Undisputed WWE Championship in a match where the crowd was oddly against Cody and the bout itself never truly clicked.

Cody being away from television to sell the heartbreak of what was likely a legitimately frustrating experience makes sense. His continued absence could be explained as him selling the loss further, thus making Rhodes' eventual return even bigger.

#2. Rhodes could be turning heel

As mentioned in the previous entry, Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 match was ... weird. Not only did he and Cena not fully click, but the WWE Universe in Vegas was audibly pro-Cena and anti-Cody. This was the case on SmackDown a few days prior and it was certainly true at The Show of Shows.

There is a chance that thanks to that reaction, Cody Rhodes could soon be turning heel. The Rock has publicly mentioned how he thinks The American Nightmare could turn and this could be the start. In fact, he could even claim to have missed tonight's show due to not caring about the audience.

If Cody Rhodes no longer cares about the fans, it would make sense for him to skip Friday Night SmackDown. He could later explain in a promo that Triple H and company officials begged for him to return, but the audience didn't deserve him after how they acted in Las Vegas.

#1. Triple H and company officials could have had creative changes

WWE and pro wrestling in general is a business that never really slows down. There is always a new show to write, a new match to prepare for, a new promo to cut, and a new star to debut.

However, things are never that easy. Triple H and WWE officials have a jigsaw puzzle they need to constantly work out. Some stars are out due to injury and some aren't medically cleared for other reasons. One talent may have a bad attitude and another might be suspended. There could be contractual disputes or movie roles that cause a change of plans. That's just show business.

Cody missing Friday Night SmackDown might just be due to the consistent thing in pro wrestling: very little is ever consistent. Plans change and Triple H could have intended Cody to return tonight, but due to any possible number of reasons, those creative ideas were nixed for something else. This doesn't mean Rhodes won't return, it is simply delayed for the time being.

