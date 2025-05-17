General Manager Nick Aldis has revealed that he has signed a top star to SmackDown. The star was spotted coming out of his office.
For some time now, Giulia has been making her presence felt on the main roster, specifically on WWE RAW. She targeted IYO SKY, and it was thought that the former NXT Women's Champion was trying to become the new Women's World Champion, along with Roxanne Perez. When it didn't quite work out, though, the star backed off. Giulia and Perez lost their match earlier this week against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were speaking with each other outside Nick Aldis' office tonight during SmackDown. Bliss made Charlotte an offer, but unfortunately, she was turned down despite her best attempts. They were interrupted as Giulia made her way out of the office, exchanging a look with both of them. Soon after, Nick Aldis followed her out.
The SmackDown General Manager revealed to both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss that he had just signed Giulia to SmackDown.
She is now officially a part of the blue brand. It's not clear what direction she will take now that she's here, but the star is clearly making headlines already, soon after her arrival.