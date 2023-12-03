WWE Holiday Tour Results: Former champion returns after 104 days, Top star calls out Roman Reigns after defeating Bloodline (Allentown, PA, 12/2)

WWE's ongoing Holiday Tour continued with a couple of house shows across the States on December 2. While the stars from RAW stopped over in Bangor, the SmackDown roster held a show in Allentown, Pennsylvania. We now have the results from the latter event.

The show kicked off with a singles match between Bayley and Shotzi, where, once again, the latter bested The Role Model. The duo has been involved in a feud for a long time. While Bayley came out on top in the first singles match between them, the up-and-coming star has defeated her numerous times since then.

Next up, Bobby Lashley teamed up with Angelo Dawkins to defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. This was Gallows' first match in over 100 days. The former RAW Tag Team Champion last competed on August 20, 2023.

Elsewhere on the card, Butch defeated Karrion Kross, while Santos Escobar got a win over Dragon Lee. Kofi Kingston emerged victorious against Ivar in a Viking Rules match.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were also in action in Allentown. The duo defeated Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones in tag team action. Jones has not featured on TV programming since being called up earlier this year and has sporadically wrestled in Dark matches or at house shows.

The show featured just one title match, which saw IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

The show was headlined by LA Knight, who teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. While the megastar initially faced Jimmy in a singles match, it was later turned into a tag team bout after Sikoa got involved. KO, who suffered an injury on SmackDown this Friday, came out to even the odds.

Knight also went on to call out Roman Reigns after the match, making it clear that he was not yet done with The Tribal Chief.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE Live events results from Allentown, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso ends in a no contest; a tag team match was made

